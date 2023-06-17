Brookings Kite Festival fills sky with colors

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the 17th annual Brookings Kite Festival was held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Fishback Soccer Complex.

The festival included kid-friendly activities, face painting, food vendors, and a multitude of kites for sale and taking flight.

“I just like to fly my kite because I like to put it way up high in the sky and watch all the different kinds of colors,” said seven-year-old attendee Molly.

“There’s not a person out here that’s not smiling even if they’re having a bad experience with their kite they’re smiling,” My Wind Stuff owner Curt Giebler said. “I guarantee you there’s no one out there that doesn’t have a kite story.”

The festival continues on Sunday and is free to attend.

