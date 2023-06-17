Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dakota Classic kicks of busy weekend of American Legion Baseball

The 2023 American Legion Baseball season in South Dakota is now into the thick of things, with the Dakota Classic tournament getting busy around Sioux Falls.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 American Legion Baseball season in South Dakota is now into the thick of things, with the Dakota Classic tournament getting busy around Sioux Falls.

35 teams started pool play in Sioux Falls, Renner, Harrisburg, Brandon, and Lennox Friday. Click the video player above to view highlights from Friday’s action.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday to oppose the Bureau of Land...
Noem testifies on proposed BLM rule
SF Police: Victim attacked with stick, defends himself by stabbing suspect
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees

Latest News

Dakota Classic kicks of busy weekend of American Legion Baseball
The Sioux Falls Canaries showed up strong in the eight inning to top Winnipeg.
Four-run inning flies Canaries to series win
Four-run inning flies Canaries to series win
Sioux Falls Snow Leopards setting pace with early success.
Sioux Falls Snow Leopards setting pace with early success