Sen. Thune gives emotional introduction for daughter at USS Pierre keel laying ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USS Pierre had a significant milestone earlier Friday with a keel laying ceremony in Mobile, Alabama. The keel laying ceremony is a symbolic first step in the ship-building process. While Friday was about the beginning of that process, it was also about the continuation of South Dakota’s tradition of supporting the military and the continuation of a family legacy.

Friday begins the journey of the second ship to bear the name of South Dakota’s capitol. Senator Mike Rounds and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding spent time discussing the history of the city of Pierre and the history of supporting the military.

“Pierre is a small community,” Harding explained. “Growing up together, Senator Rounds and I were in high school together, Senator Thune and family were neighbors of ours, and through the years we’ve all worked together on projects for the betterment of South Dakota and the betterment of Pierre. It’s great to be here now together to support the Navy and the ship-builders.”

Part of that history of supporting the military includes the commissioning of the nuclear submarine USS South Dakota SSN 790 in 2019. Harding was on the commissioning committee for the USS South Dakota when Senator Rounds informed him of the naming of the new USS Pierre.

“I’m very proud of the entire state and the momentum and the support that we’ve gotten for the USS Pierre,” exclaimed Harding. “I can tell you that Pierre is prepared to establish that important relationship between the crew and the ship and the ship-builders and the United States Navy. I really look forward to our journey for the next two years with the USS Pierre.”

The sponsor of the USS Pierre is Senator John Thune’s daughter, Larissa Hargens. Thune spoke about the state and their family’s history with the Navy, describing his father’s service in World War II as a Navy fighter pilot. He became emotional introducing his daughter, who would eventually weld her initials into a ship plate at the ceremony.

“It’s a special day for me to have the honor of introducing the ship’s sponsor, Larissa Thune Hargens,” said Thune. “I’ve had countless reasons to be proud of her throughout her life. I watched her grow up to become her own individual, build a special bond with her older sister, get involved in her church and her community, excel at sports, take great pride in her education, and build a family and professional life. All that while dealing with being in the family of a politician, which is no easy feat, itself. But it never dawned on me that she also would grow up to one day become a sponsor of a U.S. ship. It’s a truly special and unique honor. We looked forward to this day ever since then Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer shared the news in February of 2019.”

Sponsoring the ship is not something that Hargens is going to take lightly.

“God bless the USS Pierre and all of her sailors who she will carry aboard, declared Hargens. “This ship, her crew, and their families will be in my heart and in my prayers. May the USS Pierre be a shining example of liberty for many years to come.”

Hargens looks forward to continuing a legacy.

“The USS Pierre is more than a ship,” said Hargens. “It is a vessel of protection and safety, of hope and freedom, carrying the collective values of honor, courage, and commitment of those who built it and of those men and women who will serve on it. The very same qualities exhibited by my late grandfather. It is a privilege to be a part of this legacy in such a meaningful way and it is humbling to stand up here among our heroes in uniform who defend and protect our freedoms each and every day.”

A christening ceremony is the next major milestone for the USS Pierre. It will be commissioned to join the naval fleet in 2025 after a year of sea trials.

