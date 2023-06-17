SF residents meet with city leaders for coffee and conversation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two Sioux Falls City Councilors were at Leonardo’s Café Saturday morning for June’s Coffee with Councilors meeting.

The monthly event gave residents an opportunity to meet with their elected officials in a casual and informal setting to address the issues important to them.

“We talked about everything from the recreational trails to the landfill to sustainability, to parks being open and noise challenges,” said at-large member Rich Merkouris. “Just a variety of issues that we were able to cover talking directly with residents and also explaining processes so they can understand how to talk about things moving forward.”

The other councilor that attended was Curt Soehl from the Central District.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.