Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SF residents meet with city leaders for coffee and conversation

Two Sioux Falls City Councilors were at Leonardo’s Cafe Saturday morning for June’s Coffee with...
Two Sioux Falls City Councilors were at Leonardo’s Cafe Saturday morning for June’s Coffee with Councilors meeting.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two Sioux Falls City Councilors were at Leonardo’s Café Saturday morning for June’s Coffee with Councilors meeting.

The monthly event gave residents an opportunity to meet with their elected officials in a casual and informal setting to address the issues important to them.

“We talked about everything from the recreational trails to the landfill to sustainability, to parks being open and noise challenges,” said at-large member Rich Merkouris. “Just a variety of issues that we were able to cover talking directly with residents and also explaining processes so they can understand how to talk about things moving forward.”

The other councilor that attended was Curt Soehl from the Central District.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
Three arrested after velociraptor statue stolen in central Sioux Falls
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
On Tuesday, Noem's office announced that the changes were drafted and passed by the Rules...
Child care centers speak on new licensing procedure rules
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet

Latest News

There were activities for the whole family including drum circles, food trucks, and vendors...
Brookings Juneteenth celebration held in Pioneer Park
The Federal courthouse in Sioux Falls, SD
Federal judge vacancies come amid heavy caseloads
Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebration happening Saturday
Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebration underway
Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebration happening Saturday
Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebration happening Saturday