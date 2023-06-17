Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebration underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the holiday isn’t until Monday, Sioux Falls is holding its Juneteenth celebration on Saturday beginning with a freedom walk from the Arc of Dreams to the 8th and Railroad Center and an event-filled day of music, food and activities for the whole family.

Event organizer Julian Beaudion joined Dakota News Now to discuss what guests can expect on Saturday.

