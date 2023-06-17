Sioux Falls library holding event pairing food and books

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Siouxland Libraries Oak View branch is hosting Read It and Eat It, an event where guests can bring a dish inspired by a book and “sample other genres.” Library Associate Claire Jeanson joined Dakota News Now to discuss how your book-inspired dessert could win you prizes.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and is free to attend. You can register on the Siouxland Libraries website.

