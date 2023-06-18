Headlights Theater kicks off fourth season

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls-based non-profit that hosts pop-up shows downtown had its first show of the summer this weekend with more still to come.

Described as immersive entertainment, Headlights Theater is a collaboration between local musicians and dancers from all over the country.

“They’re bringing the community together, they’re giving access to the community as far as dance foes and bringing bands out. I think that’s a great way to not only bring exposure to our local scene as far as artists go, also just bringing people from out of state as well and having that flavor come into Sioux Falls. I think it’s just a beautiful cohesion of the two,” said Headlights Theater MC, Sul Dibba.

The Headlights Theater was started during the pandemic as a way for people to enjoy entertainment while social distancing and has continued to gain a following over the past couple of years.

