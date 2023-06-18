Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: 5 injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside a lounge in DeKalb County early on Sunday morning.
By Miles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside of a lounge in DeKalb County, Georgia, early Sunday morning, WANF reports.

Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia, around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed that the shooting happened outside of the lounge.

A witness in the area said he heard the shooting around that time.

The identities of the people who were injured and the current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents are happy to see their hometown grow, but question how much traffic the...
Brandon residents question growth on city’s east side
The USS Pierre had a significant milestone earlier Friday with a keel laying ceremony in...
Sen. Thune gives emotional introduction for daughter at USS Pierre keel laying ceremony
handcuffs
Three arrested after velociraptor statue stolen in central Sioux Falls
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
LIVE: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
FILE - Officials are expressing shock and sadness at the death of one state trooper and the...
1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
LIVE: Police give update on St. Louis mass shooting
The first edition of the Kingsbury Journal after the launch of the mostly volunteer-run weekly...
Weekly newspapers in South Dakota bucking media trends