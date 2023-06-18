Police: Man stabbed in central Sioux Falls drive-thru

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls are working to locate a suspect that stabbed a man in a restaurant drive-thru early Sunday morning.

Officers received a call at around 2:45 a.m. to a restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue for an unknown problem.

When they arrived, officers found a 34-year-old victim with several stab wounds to his neck. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing took place in the victim’s car in the drive-thru and authorities believe the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim.

More information is expected in Tuesday’s police briefing.

