Rapid City Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum blazing in Nike Outdoor Nationals

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (Dakota News Now) - Rapid City Stevens standout Simeon Birnbaum wrapped up his high school career as one of the best in South Dakota, and the long-distance runner is only getting better.

Two days after he ran two miles in 8:34.10 in the Brooks PR meet, the former Raider completed the 1500m run at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at 3:37.93. That’s the second fastest time by a high schooler ever in the United States.

His week isn’t done yet. Birnbaum will be competing in the mile run Sunday. Three of those scheduled to run in the race including Birnbaum have completed sub-four minute miles.

