Second day of Dakota Classic avoids rain, action heats up

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most fans at the Dakota Classic games around the area were watching the radar hoping that the rain would stay away. For the most part it did, and it was another busy for the 35 teams in the senior division looking to try and wrap up pool play.

Click the video player above to view highlights from the second day of action at the 2023 Dakota Classic.

