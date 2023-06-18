Severance Brewing hosts ‘Dad Olympics’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For Father’s Day, Severance Brewing in Sioux Falls celebrated with craft beer and some fatherly competition.

The Dad Olympics brought fathers and their families out to Severance to battle in yard games and other various competitions.

The event started at 2:00 p.m. and ran until 7:00 p.m. Those who completed the Severance Dad Olympics punch card were entered to win prizes.

“We’re like, ‘What do dads want to do on a Sunday?’ I was like, ‘having a beer and playing some games and hanging out with the kids.’ That just sounds like a good time for everyone,” said Severance Hoppiness Coordinator Jenna Flatten.

A food truck was scheduled to be there, but couldn’t due to mechanical issues. So instead, Severance allowed outside food.

The Dog Brew benefitting the Sioux Falls Therapy Dog Program is now on tap.

