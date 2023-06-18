Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls church hosting outdoor day of worship and fun

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls church is aiming to combine worship with nature this Sunday with “Church on the Lawn.”

Living Word Free Lutheran Church Pastor Kirk Thorson joined Dakota News Now to discuss the annual service.

The service at 85th Street and Louise Avenue starts at 10:00 a.m. and will also feature food trucks, inflatables and games.

