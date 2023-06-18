Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebrates unity, stands on shoulders of past

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Juneteenth was only recognized as a federal holiday starting in 2021, but it’s been celebrated in communities across the nation for decades. In Sioux Falls, the 2023 Juneteenth celebration was held on Saturday in downtown.

Juneteenth is the celebration of when all Americans were finally made free. Saturday’s celebration was about unity, community, and freedom.

The celebration in Sioux Falls started with humble beginnings at Friendship Baptist Church. It continued with a group called Establishing Sustainable Connections and now it’s run as its own entity, Juneteenth Sioux Falls Incorporated, and the holiday only continues to grow.

“Over the years, we really owe a lot of gratitude to those previous organizations just for what they did. We sat on their shoulders and so for us to really even be here today is really a testament to the work and dedication they put in and not really us,” said Julian Beaudion, President of SF Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is also commonly called Jubilee Day, an illustration of the joy of freedom and a reminder of what it took to get to today.

“It’s just so cool to celebrate, to be in a moment of elation where everybody is celebrating,” said Sheku Bannister, Community and Outreach Chair for Sioux Falls HR Commission. “Juneteenth embraces oneness, embraces freedom and it’s always been special to me growing up.”

Juneteenth is also a great opportunity to educate. Despite its status as a federal holiday, there are still many who don’t know much about the day. Bannister lives in a multicultural home after growing up in a second-generation family from West Africa. Bannister also serves as second vice president of the Sioux Falls NAACP chapter.

“We had a chance to mend some stuff and educate in my home and it was incredible,” Bannister said. “It was that moment of wow, not only are we one and we love each other, we care for each other, but now we’re here to elevate and to inform each other on some of the journeys.”

Sometimes our history can be uncomfortable, but attendees say that these are discussions worth having.

“It’s not a threat to anyone to raise more awareness about Juneteenth. Diversity is not a threat. Equity is not a threat. Inclusion is not a threat. It’s a solution to move us in a way and in a direction that everybody is seen, heard, felt, and empowered,” said Terry Liggins, Founder of Hurdle Life Coach Foundation.

“My people, my culture, black people could not celebrate July 4th. We weren’t even considered human beings at the time. When we got the news that we were free, we were free to establish ourselves as citizens in this country. That was the time when every person in America actually had the opportunity to taste a little bit of the freedom that America had to offer,” Beaudion explained.

The festivities included a Freedom walk in the morning, live music, a fashion show, food, shops, and plenty of time for building community.

“The freedom walk was incredible. It continues the nonviolent approach. Back then some of our founding fathers and mothers were able to make themselves heard and seen by walking,” Bannister said. “So they’d walk and sing and celebrate to show the synergy, the unity, the oneness. It gave me the chills because it’s just so simple, yet so powerful. We’re 70% visual learners, so we have to see this stuff, so how simple is it just seeing a peaceful walk of community members for freedom.”

“I really want to encourage people to embrace the education and the awareness of all cultures, all peoples, all backgrounds, and today we’re doing Juneteenth,” Liggins said. “Equity matters and I know that’s a foreign term to some, maybe even most, but as we move towards a society that’s actually equitable and acknowledges the disadvantages of certain populations of people just by the historical fact of the matter, it’s important to know what Juneteenth is because then it gives visibility to the resilience African-American people. When you acknowledge the beauty of the culture, people are going to engage in a way that’s good and positive versus the trauma of invisibility and not feeling recognized or seen.”

There was a large turnout for the 2023 celebration, something Beaudion attributes to the hard work of the Juneteenth committee.

“It’s remarkable to see the committee work diligently every single day, piece by piece and never forgetting the details. For the community to respond this way, it just tells us that our work is worth it,” Beaudion said.

