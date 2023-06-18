Storyland Children’s Theatre introducing the next generation to theatre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Storyland Children’s Theatre put on by Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is returning for summer 2023 at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls starting this week.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. and Tuesday evening at 7:00, you can attend a free Storyland performance with the cast leading hundreds of kids in song and dance before putting on short plays for attendees.

The seven shows performed this year range from classics, such as Snow White and the Tortoise and the Hare, to original shows written by director Michael Smith.

“Storyland plays a big part in community building within Sioux Falls. It’s a great way for kids to be introduced to the world of theatre,” said Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Sathoff. “It’s in a great part, you can come early, play on the swings, catch a theatre performance, and hop in the wading pool afterwards when it opens for the day. So it’s a very accessible way for kids to get introduced to theatre and hopefully, that’s a lifelong passion for them. We’ve had certain cases where there’s cast members who started watching as a little kid and coming back as a cast member.”

2023 Schedule:

Week 1: JUN 20 | 10 A.M. AND 7 P.M. JUN 21, 22 | 10 A.M.

Snow White - Original Script by Michael Smith. Produced by special arr. with Michael Smith.

Week 2: JUN 27 | 10 A.M. AND 7 P.M. JUN 28, 29 | 10 A.M.

Farmer Frank and the No Good Raccoons - Original Script by Michael Smith. Produced by special arr. with Michael Smith.

Week 3: JUL 5, JUL 6 | 10 A.M.

Star Trip 1 By Hubert Fendrich. Produced by special arr. with Pioneer Drama Services, Inc., Englewood, Colo.

Week 4: JUL 11 | 10 A.M. AND 7 P.M. JUL 12, 13 | 10 A.M.

The Adventures of Cyclone Malone - By Lane Riosley. Produced by special arr. with Eldridge Publishing Company.

Week 5: JUL 18 | 10 A.M. AND 7 P.M. JUL 19, 20 | 10 A.M.

Commedia Cinderella - By Lane Riosley. Produced by special arr. with Eldridge Publishing Company.

JUL 19 | 9:30 A.M.

Siouxland Libraries Book Walk to the bandshell to watch Storyland Theatre perform the show “Commedia Cinderella” by Lane Riosley.

Week 6: JUL 25 | 10 A.M. AND 7 P.M. JUL 26, 27 | 10 A.M.

Susha and the Story Snatcher - By Shirley Barrie. Produced by special arr. with Eldridge Publishing Company.

Week 7: AUG 1 | 10 A.M. AND 7 P.M. AUG 2, 3 | 10 A.M.

Tortoise and the Hare - Original Script by Michael Smith. Produced by special arr. with Michael Smith.

Performance titles are subject to change.

