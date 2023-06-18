Weekly newspapers in South Dakota bucking media trends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - One heartbreaking phone call in November 2021 sums up the depth of devotion Jill Meier and other weekly newspaper editors across South Dakota feel toward keeping their communities informed.

Meier took the call while working at the Brandon Valley Journal and learned that her 83-year-old mother had died at a hospital in Minnesota. The call came on a Monday, a day when Meier and others in the weekly news business are on deadline to get their papers ready to be printed each Tuesday.

“I had to deal with my grief a little bit, but I still had to get that paper out,” Meier, 59, recalled in an interview. “So, I still sat here and put that darn paper together, even knowing my mom was no longer with us. But that’s kind of what you do when you have this job.”

Amid all the reported doom and gloom about the decline of the newspaper industry in America, many weekly newspapers are bucking the downward trends by surviving and in many cases thriving, even as fewer people consume local news in print.

South Dakota, in particular, is a stronghold in the weekly news industry, with one of the highest per-capita rates of weekly newspaper publications in the country, according to David Bordewyk, executive director of the South Dakota Newspaper Association.

As a state with 66 counties, South Dakota has 94 weekly newspapers in operation, almost all outside the population centers of Sioux Falls, Rapid City and other urban areas.

Though they face many of the same headwinds as daily papers — including increased production and distribution costs, staffing challenges and increasing competition from digital news and advertising sources — weekly newspapers continue to be a critical source of news, information and advertising for rural residents of South Dakota.

“Their role is as important as it’s always been, maybe even more so,” Bordewyk said.

“There is a role that these newspapers play in the sustainability of their communities, whether it be economically, culturally or socially, and it’s all connected to keeping residents of those communities informed about what is going on.”