Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

3 dead, 3 injured following crash in Harrison County, Iowa

Three people were killed and three others injured following a truck versus motorcycle crash...
Three people were killed and three others injured following a truck versus motorcycle crash Sunday night.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Three people have died and three others are injured following the crash of a truck and two motorcycles in Harrison County, Iowa.

The crash happened Sunday night on Iowa Highway 127 near Loess Hills Trail.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 73-year-old Ronald Keith Meeker, of Woodbine, was driving a truck around a curve when the truck rolled. An oncoming motorcycle hit the truck. Another motorcycle rider dumped the bike before it was hit by the truck. Meeker was killed, along with 53-year-old Steven Starkey, and 53-year-old Julie Starkey, both of Council Bluffs.

The condition of the three people who were injured isn’t known.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Sioux Falls are working to locate a suspect that stabbed a man in a restaurant...
Police: Man stabbed in central Sioux Falls drive-thru
On Tuesday, Noem's office announced that the changes were drafted and passed by the Rules...
Child care centers speak on new licensing procedure rules
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
A Sioux Falls church is aiming to combine worship with nature this Sunday with “Church on the...
Sioux Falls church hosting outdoor day of worship and fun
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

Latest News

Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
The sun sets on a wetland northwest of Hartford, South Dakota.
Supreme Court wetlands decision has SD water advocates worried
Mentorship in the margins: Hurdle Life Coach Foundation launches new mentorship program
Mentorship in the margins: Hurdle Life Coach Foundation launches new mentorship program
Matters of the State: Trump arrest; Judge vacancies; 2026 SD GOP Primary preview?