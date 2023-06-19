Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being blonde

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you and I have met in the last nine years, most likely, you’d know me as a blonde. Next time we meet, you’ll see me as a woman with much darker hair.

Haircolor may seem pretty shallow to some. The decision to go back to my natural color is part of a journey I’m on.

One of the reasons for the change is also the same reason I asked for my first highlights; self-esteem. If you pardon the pun, I felt more attractive as a blonde, like it was the “gold standard” of beauty. My decision to embrace my natural color comes after years of self-work, reflection, and understanding of who I truly am and want to be. I feel pretty good about myself regardless of hair color.

Beth Warden, daughter Jenna and two foster kiddos (Dakota news now)

The second reason for the change hits my heart very deeply. It’s my children, especially the younger kiddos. I’m a foster mom to two wonderful dark-haired kids. I NEVER want the kids to think their hair color could be better. It’s lovely as is. Choosing to be a blonde was sending a message to them that I didn’t want to send. The extra bonus came when my 19-year-old daughter looked at my hair and yelled, “Twinning!” She and I have the same color again.

Whether you’re blonde, brown, have no hair, or any color of the rainbow, you are amazing as you are. If you choose a different color, have fun and enjoy.

Your beauty and value are not derived from your hair, skin color, body size, or shape. It doesn’t come from the external things that those around you see. It comes from the unique soul that you are.

Beth Warden and Lauren from Atoley Salon and Spa (Dakota news now)

