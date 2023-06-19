Avera Medical Minute
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, I.A. (AP) - An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park near Des Moines, Iowa.

Campers told Polk County Sheriff’s deputies that they found the skull Friday on a sandbar near a boat ramp at Yellow Banks Park, The Des Moines Register reported.

Deputies did not find any other possible human remains after searching the area.

Detectives and the medical examiner’s office are trying to get more information about the skull, the newspaper reported.

Yellow Banks Park is about 10 miles southeast of Des Moines. The park is more than 500 acres and includes a Native American burial mound and hiking trails.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

