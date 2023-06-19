Avera Medical Minute
Canaries power through Fargo-Moorhead to take Father’s Day win

Sioux Falls powers through six-run third inning to take Father's Day win.
By Cooper Seamer and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries used a six-run third inning to rally from an early deficit as Sioux Falls downed Fargo-Moorhead 10-8 on Sunday.

The RedHawks scored five runs in the top of the first inning before the Birds answered in the bottom half with RBI singles from Welington Dotel and Jabari Henry.

Fargo-Moorhead loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning but scored just one run on a sacrifice fly before a double play ended the threat.

Darnell Sweeney led off the bottom of the frame with a walk and scored on a triple from Wyatt Ulrich. Ulrich later crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice before Tyler Ryan put the Birds in front with a three-run double. Carson Clowers singled to drive in Ryan before the RedHawks could escape the inning.

Ulrich doubled to begin the bottom of the fifth and scored when Jordan Barth was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. An inning later Ulrich ripped an inside the park homerun off the centerfield wall to give Sioux Falls a 10-6 lead.

The RedHawks answered in the sixth inning with a two-run inside the park homerun but the Sioux Falls bullpen dominated the rest of the way, allowing one hit over 3 1/3 scoreless frames.

Ulrich finished with three hits, a single shy of the cycle, to lead the Birds offensively. Chris Hardin earned his first professional win and Charlie Hasty picked up his sixth save. Sioux Falls is now 14-21 and will open a three-game series at Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Recap courtesy of Sioux Falls Canaries.

