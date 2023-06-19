Avera Medical Minute
Driver cited for careless driving after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel in Lincoln County

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident south of Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near 276th St. and 473rd Ave. at 4:29 p.m.

Deputies reported that a 2016 white Dodge Ram was eastbound on 276th St. when the driver fell asleep. The truck drifted over the center line and entered the north ditch, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities state the vehicle hit a driveway approach, traveled into the air and landed on the other side of the approach before coming to a stop in a field.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Authorities cited the driver for careless driving and no seatbelt.

The Worthing Fire Department, Lennox Ambulance, and Dave’s Towing assisted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

