Mentorship in the margins: Hurdle Life Coach Foundation launches new mentorship program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Father’s Day, we celebrate all the fathers out there, but also the father figures for those who maybe lost their father or don’t have a good relationship with theirs. That’s where mentorship steps in. Sioux Falls has many mentorship programs supported by Mayor TenHaken’s mentoring initiative. This Father’s Day, a new mentorship program had its launch at Jefferson Park.

The C.H.A.N.G.E. program is an extension of the Hurdle Life Coach Foundation. Founder Terry Liggins created it three years ago to support youth, helping them hurdle over barriers in their lives. Liggins has a special interest in outreach to youth with adverse childhood experiences or “ACEs”, as well as people impacted by justice. This is actually the second iteration of the group mentorship program that they’re now able to launch with enough funding. The first time the program went on was in the summer of 2021.

“Mentorship is so important because it is the guide for people who need guidance,” described Liggins. “We are all trying to figure out what’s the next right thing to do, what’s the next step, what’s my purpose in life, why am I here, and mentors are guides, they’re flashlights, they’re compasses. It’s part of the human experience to have confusion and not have the clarity to know what the next right step is, but mentors are that compass and they just help to bring people out of confusion and into clarity and confidence and it changes everything.”

This time around, they will be incorporating an evidence-based curriculum called Power Source, which is known to be effective to work with justice and trauma-impacted youth. They’re pairing the curriculum with programming and time with mentors who have lived experiences. There was plenty of excitement in the air for the program and what it might do if it continues for years to come.

“We are just getting started, but we want to keep going and have longevity in the community,” said Liggins.

C.H.A.N.G.E. stands for “challenging historically accepted notions for greater expectations”. Liggins came up with the acronym as a freshman at the University of South Dakota.

“As a first-generation college student, when I was navigating my own challenges in life, not sure how to take the next right step in life, I said I want to challenge historically accepted notions for greater expectations in my own life,” Liggins explained.

It was special for Liggins to launch the program on Father’s Day. He was able to spend the day with close friends and his daughter, Leilani. As a father and someone with experience with adversity, Liggins says that right now is an important time to look out for those without a father figure in their life.

“We know that there’s a fatherless epidemic right now and that there are 18 plus million youth that are in households that are without an adoptive parent, step-father, or biological father and that’s driving a lot of the issues that we want to see less of,” said Liggins. “This is a public safety initiative. When we support ACEs and justice-impacted people, we help to reduce crime, we help to reduce harm, we drive public safety, we put people into employment opportunities, and it’s all being explored within our group program.”

Some of those issues Liggns mentioned include suicides and incarceration. According to the America First Policy Institute, 63% of youth suicide victims and 85% of youth in prisons come from fatherless homes. Studies show that early adversity has lasting impacts, but children with mentors are given a chance to have greater success.

“We can step in and see that as an opportunity to provide buffer and help to build resilience and so today, it’s not only about celebrating active fathers, it’s about inviting families where there’s a gap there that they can come with our mentors and we can still love on them anyway,” added Liggins.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.