Sioux Falls City FC bounces back with home win against Rochester United

After stumbling on the road Friday, Sioux Falls City FC got back the momentum they’ve had this season with a 3-0 win over Rochester United.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After stumbling on the road Friday, Sioux Falls City FC got back the momentum they’ve had this season with a 3-0 win over Rochester United.

McKenna Lehman nearly started the scoring in the first minute, after a cross into Rochester’s box landed at her feet. Her shot just glanced off the top of the bar.

After a number of chances, Sioux Falls would finally start the scoring when a through ball from Lehman found Juni Ejere, getting past the Rochester defense and beating keeper Jordan Clark in the 12th minute.

City would get another chance in the 20th minute, when a cross into the box from Rylee Haldeman found Barbie Castellanos who tapped the ball into the back of the net.

Kaylie Rock would score Sioux Falls’ third goal in the 34th minute.

Sioux Falls City FC now has three wins on the year, with one loss and two draws. They currently have 11 points, and sit in third place in the WPSL Northern Conference. Sioux Falls is back home Friday in a matchup against Dakota Fusion FC.

