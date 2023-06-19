Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls East, Brandon Valley advance to Dakota Classic semifinals

Sioux Falls Post 15 East and Brandon Valley Post 131 are still alive in the Dakota Classic, and advancing to the final day of competition.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Post 15 East and Brandon Valley Post 131 are still alive in the Dakota Classic, and advancing to the final day of competition.

Sioux Falls East survived a quarterfinals matchup against Buffalo, MN in Renner 4-1. Buffalo had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 6th inning down 4-0, however only scoring one run before Myles Rees put the final out of the inning away. A 6-3 double play in the final frame of the game helped seal the win. Sioux Falls East will play Norfolk, NE in the early semifinal game Monday at Ronken Field at 9:00 a.m.

Brandon Valley meanwhile took care of business at Aspen Park against Bennington NE, the lead never in doubt as Post 131 would win 11-2. Brandon Valley will play Gillette, WY in the second semifinal of the morning at Ronken Field, that game scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

