Sioux Falls East, Brandon Valley advance to Dakota Classic semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Post 15 East and Brandon Valley Post 131 are still alive in the Dakota Classic, and advancing to the final day of competition.

Sioux Falls East survived a quarterfinals matchup against Buffalo, MN in Renner 4-1. Buffalo had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 6th inning down 4-0, however only scoring one run before Myles Rees put the final out of the inning away. A 6-3 double play in the final frame of the game helped seal the win. Sioux Falls East will play Norfolk, NE in the early semifinal game Monday at Ronken Field at 9:00 a.m.

Brandon Valley meanwhile took care of business at Aspen Park against Bennington NE, the lead never in doubt as Post 131 would win 11-2. Brandon Valley will play Gillette, WY in the second semifinal of the morning at Ronken Field, that game scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

