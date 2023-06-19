Staying safe in the summer heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Wednesday is the first day of summer, and as we brace for even warmer weather, it is a good time to remember some heat safety tips.

Heat stroke is one of the most serious heat-related illnesses and can be fatal if emergency treatment isn’t received.

Signs to watch out for include confusion, a very high body temperature and loss of consciousness.

Heat exhaustion is another common summertime illness often caused by water and salt loss from excessive sweating.

“Doing activities in the early part of the morning or later in the evenings and avoiding the hotter part of the midday is one step individuals can take to keep themselves safe,” said Dr. Thayne Munch with Sanford Research. “Another thing is what people wear.”

When outdoors on hot days, it is advised to wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.