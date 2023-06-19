Very Hot and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. It’s going to be very hot across most of the region. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s in the east to the triple digits out in central South Dakota. The wind will start to pick up along and west of the James River, too. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible.

The hot weather will continue for Tuesday with highs staying in the mid to upper 90s. By Wednesday, we’ll see highs drop into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. Highs will cool down into the mid 80s by the end of this week and we’ll bring in chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday for some of us.

Over the weekend, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s for most. But we will warm up for next week! Highs will jump back into the 90s for most of us.

