Aberdeen asks community to reduce water usage during repairs

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A water transmission line will be repaired in Aberdeen this week, and the Public Works Department is asking residents to cut back on water usage.

The water transmission line is on the intersection of 1st Ave SE and South Dakota Street in Aberdeen, and the installation of a new water main will take place Wednesday, June 21.

The city is asking residents to halt any lawn watering and reduce water usage as much as possible from Tuesday, June 20 until Thursday, June 22. The reduction will help keep water levels in the system from dropping, which can cause residents to experience low water pressure.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.