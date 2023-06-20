Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Aberdeen asks community to reduce water usage during repairs

Aberdeen Water Works Treatment Plant
Aberdeen Water Works Treatment Plant(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A water transmission line will be repaired in Aberdeen this week, and the Public Works Department is asking residents to cut back on water usage.

The water transmission line is on the intersection of 1st Ave SE and South Dakota Street in Aberdeen, and the installation of a new water main will take place Wednesday, June 21.

The city is asking residents to halt any lawn watering and reduce water usage as much as possible from Tuesday, June 20 until Thursday, June 22. The reduction will help keep water levels in the system from dropping, which can cause residents to experience low water pressure.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being a blonde
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being blonde
The sun sets on a wetland northwest of Hartford, South Dakota.
Supreme Court wetlands decision has SD water advocates worried

Latest News

A student from MS 447, The Math & Science Exploratory School, donates food items at Community...
Charitable giving in 2022 drops for only the third time in 40 years: Giving USA report
FILE - Andrew Tate touches his beard after leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate is charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania
FIRST REFORMED CHURCH IN ORANGE CITY HOSTED AN EVENT TO PUT TOGETHER SOLAR LIGHT KITS TO SEND...
Churches in Orange City sending “Ray of Light” to Ukraine
Orange City Providing a "Ray of Light" for Ukraine