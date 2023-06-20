Avera Medical Minute
Argument over treatment of dog leads to shooting in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report a shooting in southwest Sioux Falls Sunday evening started because of a disagreement over the treatment of a dog.

The incident happened a little after 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of S. Tennis Ln.

The incident started over the treatment of a dog, according to Sioux Falls police. People didn’t think the victim was treating his dog well. They left an apartment, came outside and confronted him. The victim left, put the dog away and came back.

An argument then took place. The victim made a comment about shooting the suspect and others who were there.

The suspect took out a handgun and shot the victim five times. All shots were to the lower half of the victim’s body — his legs and rear end.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect — 33-year-old William Moorman from Sioux Falls — was arrested and charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Aggravated Assault.

