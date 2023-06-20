Avera Medical Minute
Brett Young is coming to the Sanford Pentagon

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music star Brett Young is bringing his Dance With You Tour to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls with special guests Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer on Friday, Sept. 29.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They will be available at ticketmaster.com.

Young has a string of seven No. 1 singles including, “In Case You Didn’t Know” (8x Platinum), “Mercy” (4x Platinum), “Sleep Without You” (Platinum), “Like I Loved You” (2x Platinum), “Here Tonight” (Platinum), “Catch” (Platinum) and “Lady” (Platinum).

Young’s most recent album, Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, features his current single, “You Didn’t,” that is climbing through the Top 15 on Country Radio.

Young previously debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his Gold-certified Ticket To LA. while his Platinum self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 5.5 billion global streams.

Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards

For tour dates and more, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.

