Historic vehicles showcased at Automania in Valley Springs

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bernie Tyrrell and Gary Ohnstad joined Dakota News Now to talk about Automania bringing all forms of automobiles to the streets of Valley Springs this weekend.

The event takes place from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at 310 Broadway Ave. in Valley Springs.

For more information, visit automaniaatvalley.com/.

