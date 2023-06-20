Huset’s Speedway hosts World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Doug Johnson, the general manager at Huset’s Speedway, and Rachel Neiman, Brandon Valley Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, spoke with Dakota News Now about this week’s upcoming race.

“This is the highest-paying sprint car race in the world right now,” said Johnson. “It’s going to pay $250,000 to win. It’ll be the highest-paying world by law race in history. Each night means so much accumulating up to Saturday night for the guys to try and make it into the feature to get a chance to win that $250,000. So there’s a lot of money on the line — over three-quarters of a million dollars total payout for the whole week. So it’s a big payout for these guys. We’re expecting the best drivers in the world to be here.”

Rachel Lehmann gives a little bit of the Chamber of Commerce perspective of things.

“We are just super excited to have all the drivers and the fans here and our brand and community,” said Lehmann. “Brandon has a ton to offer everyone who’s here visiting — from excellent parks to restaurants, bars and arcades. We have a great city pool, and so we’re just thrilled to have them here and hope they take advantage of all that our local businesses have to offer while they’re here.”

Lehmann spoke about the impact the event has on Brandon.

“This is going to be huge for our sales tax revenue,” Lehmann said. “Both of our hotels here are full. The campground here is full also, and so again, hopefully, they will be taking advantage of our local grocery store. We have a great hardware store here in town and tons of places to get ice cream. So for us, I think this will be a huge sales tax revenue weekend for the City of Brandon.”

“Last year, we had a tornado come through on Memorial Day that ripped the top floor of this tower off, so we got that rebuilt, and then once we did the rebuild, we added more rooftop decks up there so we can accommodate more people. The view up there is incredible if somebody’s looking to have an incredible view. We’ve got those available for the season now, but we’ve added eight rooftop decks up above us, and you can see for miles up there. We’ve also added more camping, and we’re in the process of adding more camping for next year. So it’s just a process. We’ve been working with local electricians to try and get that accomplished. It’s kind of been a challenge, but right now, we’ve got about 200 campsites on the property, and we look to add more in the future.”

“Our ticket sales have been really strong, but if people are looking to come out, maybe avoid the bigger crowds. Wednesday and Thursday would probably be those two days to come out. Check it out because the nice thing about it — all drivers are racing all four nights, so they’re going to see the same drivers racing all four nights. Our ticket sales are really strong for Friday and Saturday, and we’re hopeful that we can get to a sell-out on Saturday, but we’ll just see how it goes.”

“It’s been fun to just listen to some of the staff around here telling us about people from literally all over the country — all over the world — coming to see a very big event and also one of the biggest ones here that Randall gets to put his name on.”

The first race starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, with all four nights starting around 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.