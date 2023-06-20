Iowa man accused of killing mother has trial date moved

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KTIV) - The man accused of killing his mother in Sheldon, Iowa will not have his trial until at least October 2023.

Court documents show 41-year-old Nathaniel Kassel, of Rock Rapids, will have his pretrial conference on Aug. 21, with his trial now scheduled for Oct. 17.

Back in April, Kassel pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of 62-year-old Jody Duskin.

Duskin’s body was found on March 23 in Sheldon, Iowa with a fatal gunshot wound. Authorities allege Kassel, who is Duskin’s son, told several family members the day before that he was going to kill Duskin. Documents state sometime after making those statements Kassel was overheard in a phone conversation saying he had made a mistake and hurt someone.

Shortly after the body was found, Kassel was arrested in Flandreau, South Dakota, and charged with murder.

