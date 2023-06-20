Leonardo’s Café rebranded to ‘The WP’ with new menu & look

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leonardo’s Café inside the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls is getting a refresh and a new name.

Officials unveiled The WP today, along with a brand new menu, including breakfast items, new sandwiches, Oh My Cupcakes and coffee by The Source.

The Washington Pavilion says the restaurant will undergo more extensive renovations later this year.

The WP is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

