Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man stabbed in Giliberto’s parking lot in Sioux Falls

(File image - Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a stabbing took place in the parking lot of the Minnesota Ave. Giliberto’s early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m.

Police report a few people were in a car in the restaurant’s drive-thru. There was a disagreement between the driver and the passenger.

The passenger pulled out a pocket knife and started stabbing the driver.

The driver was struck in the neck, shoulder, hand and arm. The driver got out of the car and made it into the store. The passenger exited the car and walked away.

No arrests have been made at this point. Police know who the suspect is but have not found him.

The 34-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was taken to the hospital with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being a blonde
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being blonde
The sun sets on a wetland northwest of Hartford, South Dakota.
Supreme Court wetlands decision has SD water advocates worried

Latest News

A student from MS 447, The Math & Science Exploratory School, donates food items at Community...
Charitable giving in 2022 drops for only the fourth time in 40 years: Giving USA report
Ukrainian recipient of Ray of Life
Ukrainian recipient of Ray of Life
FILE - Andrew Tate touches his beard after leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest,...
Social media star Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania
Country star Brett Young coming to Sanford Pentagon
Brett Young is coming to the Sanford Pentagon