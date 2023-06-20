Man stabbed in Giliberto’s parking lot in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a stabbing took place in the parking lot of the Minnesota Ave. Giliberto’s early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m.

Police report a few people were in a car in the restaurant’s drive-thru. There was a disagreement between the driver and the passenger.

The passenger pulled out a pocket knife and started stabbing the driver.

The driver was struck in the neck, shoulder, hand and arm. The driver got out of the car and made it into the store. The passenger exited the car and walked away.

No arrests have been made at this point. Police know who the suspect is but have not found him.

The 34-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was taken to the hospital with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.