Mentoring Moment: Sioux 52 mentoring initiative helping break down barriers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux 52 mentoring initiative has wrapped up for the school year.

Now, more people are encouraged to accept the call to action and join the program.

One mentor has been working with her mentee to help her come out of her shell.

Creedence Kappen is a fourth grader at Robert Frost Elementary, and every week, she looks forward to meeting with her mentee, Jill Smith.

“I’m really excited because we play games, and she is really nice,” Creedence said.

And that feeling is mutual.

“I really do look forward to it,” Smith said. “Every time I see her coming down the hall, she’s got a huge smile on her face.

However, it didn’t start that way.

“When we first met, she was a little shy and a little quiet, and it takes time to develop that relationship,” Smith said.

Through crafts, games, puzzles and more, they’ve broken down the barrier.

“I think writing is always really fun, and I make a lot of drawing and books and stuff,” Creedence said.

“She’s really opened up and has been able to talk to me more about things that are going on in life,” Smith said.

Smith and Creedence say they are going to miss each other over the summer but look forward to reuniting.

“I’ll probably see her again in the fall, and she’ll probably have grown a couple inches and matured a lot. Whatever she’s going to do this summer, she’ll have fun, and I’ll get to hear all about it next fall,” Smith said.

Jill hopes the impact she’s had on Creedence will help her grow into an adult who can do the same for others. She encourages others to join the program to form a similar relationship.

“It can be really valuable to both you and the mentee,” Smith said. “I think that everybody has the ability and the responsibility to make a positive impact on the world, and mentoring is just one of the ways that you can do that.”

