Miller Lite launches mini beer ice cubes
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miller Lite introduced a beer cube tray designed to freeze ice cubes made of pilsner to keep bottles and cans of Miller Lite cold this summer.
Each beer cube is shaped like a mini can of Miller Lite and is small enough to fit into a can or bottle of Miller Lite, unlike other ice cubes.
Because beer cubes are made of frozen Miller Lite, they won’t water down the drink like traditional ice.
The $7.99 Miller Lite Beer Cubes Tray is now available for purchase on MillerLite.com/BeerCubes.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.