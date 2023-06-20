Avera Medical Minute
Miller Lite launches mini beer ice cubes

Miller Lite introduced a beer cube tray designed to freeze ice cubes made of pilsner to keep bottles and cans of Miller Lite cold this summer.(ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miller Lite introduced a beer cube tray designed to freeze ice cubes made of pilsner to keep bottles and cans of Miller Lite cold this summer.

Each beer cube is shaped like a mini can of Miller Lite and is small enough to fit into a can or bottle of Miller Lite, unlike other ice cubes.

Because beer cubes are made of frozen Miller Lite, they won’t water down the drink like traditional ice.

The $7.99 Miller Lite Beer Cubes Tray is now available for purchase on MillerLite.com/BeerCubes.

Miller Lite Beer Cubes Tray(ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS)

