Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One injured in Mitchell garage fire

(Structure fire in Midland)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency crews found one individual unresponsive outside of a garage fire in Mitchell on Monday.

According to Mitchell Fire & EMS, the garage fire was located at 1400 Williams Ave. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy fire from a building that was several attached garages.

An ambulance was also requested to the scene as reports of an unresponsive individual outside of the structure fire came in. According to Mitchell Fire & EMS, this person was treated for injuries and transported to Avera Queen of Peace in Mitchell.

The Mitchell Police Division and the Mitchell Traffic Division also responded to the scene along with Mitchell Fire & EMS.

There were not firefighters injured during this incident, and crews remained on scene until after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The scene was then turned over to investigators. At this time the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being a blonde
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being blonde
The sun sets on a wetland northwest of Hartford, South Dakota.
Supreme Court wetlands decision has SD water advocates worried

Latest News

Miller Lite introduced a beer cube tray designed to freeze ice cubes made of pilsner to keep...
Miller Lite launches mini beer ice cubes
Argument over treatment of dog leads to shooting in Sioux Falls
Man stabbed in Giliberto’s parking lot in Sioux Falls
A student from MS 447, The Math & Science Exploratory School, donates food items at Community...
Charitable giving in 2022 drops for only the fourth time in 40 years: Giving USA report