One injured in Mitchell garage fire

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency crews found one individual unresponsive outside of a garage fire in Mitchell on Monday.

According to Mitchell Fire & EMS, the garage fire was located at 1400 Williams Ave. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy fire from a building that was several attached garages.

An ambulance was also requested to the scene as reports of an unresponsive individual outside of the structure fire came in. According to Mitchell Fire & EMS, this person was treated for injuries and transported to Avera Queen of Peace in Mitchell.

The Mitchell Police Division and the Mitchell Traffic Division also responded to the scene along with Mitchell Fire & EMS.

There were not firefighters injured during this incident, and crews remained on scene until after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The scene was then turned over to investigators. At this time the incident is still under investigation.

