Sioux Falls East tops Brandon Valley in Dakota Classic final

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Headed into Monday, Sioux Falls Post 15 East and Brandon Valley Post 131 were the only two South Dakota teams left in the Dakota Classic. With each in their own semifinal game with a chance to make it to the final round, there was a chance they could face one another at the very end. But before that, they needed to get past their own respective opponents.

Sioux Falls East faced off against Norfolk, NE in the early game of the two semifinals, collecting a 6-1 win. Myles Rees and Brayden Olson each collected two RBI’s for East, with Tate Schafer adding another run with a solo home run. Leininger tallied the win, throwing for 6.2 innings while collecting nine strikeouts on three hits and one earned run.

Brandon Valley played in the second game against a Gillette, WY team that had been causing problems all weekend long for other squads. Post 131 though would shut them out, winning 6-0 off of 10 strikeouts from Tate Ivers. Ivers pitched a complete game in the shutout, only allowing four hits. Jackson Adams led Post 131 in RBI’s with two.

That pitted the two South Dakota teams against one another in the championship game. Sioux Falls East survived a thriller against Brandon Valley with the 6-5 win. Andrew Glovich started the scoring in the top of the 1st, grounding into a fielder’s choice where Brandon Valley couldn’t pull off the double play.

Jack Smith would add on another in the 2nd inning, with a single to left field that scored Ryan Hirsch. Then Rees would bring two with a home run to left field. Sioux Falls East would jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Brandon Valley would finally break through in the bottom of the 5th when Nick Lohr singled out right field, scoring Ty Peyton. Then in the bottom of the 6th, they cut the lead to one when Peyton singles out to right field as well scoring Hirsch and Tayden Mitchell. Sioux Falls East’s lead is now 4-3.

But East would extend their lead to 6-3 when Smith hits into another potential double play, but the throw to first base is wide allowing Schafer and Dylan Rippentrop to score.

Brandon Valley would make a rally in the bottom of the 7th inning, when Sam Sejnoha homers out to right field scoring Ivers as well. Post 131 has the tying run at the plate with two outs to play with.

Olson though, having stepped in as a reliever for Sioux Falls East would collect the final two strikeouts of the game. Sawyer Mindt tallied the win for East, throwing for 4.0 innings while collecting four strikeouts, and allowing two runs on four hits. Olson also collected four strikeouts, allowing three runs on three hits.

Eric Roberts was credited with the loss for Brandon Valley, pitching for 2.0 innings while allowing four runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

