SiouxFalls.Business Report: Drybar, Korean BBQ coming to Empire Place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan from SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about changes coming to Empire Place and the Steel District.

A lot of developments are in the works for Empire Place, the new retail center in front of the Empire Mall. All together, there are four strip malls, as well as Chipotle, Chick-fil-A and Chase Bank.

The first two retail centers are full, and the second two are filling up. Recent additions include Chai Tea Bubble Tea, which opened last week, and Smoothie King, which opens this week on Wednesday. Next up is a Denver-based Korean barbecue restaurant and Drybar, which is a national salon concept specializing in blowouts – these both plan to open later this summer, and there are several more deals in progress.

Moving to downtown Sioux Falls, new developments are happening at the Sioux Steel District, where a new boutique will be coming soon.

The boutique is called Pasque Boutique, and it started online in 2019, then slowed during the pandemic but restarted with online sales and pop-up events. The owner couldn’t find a brick-and-mortar location she thought was the right fit until she discovered the Steel District, where she plans to open about a year from now in the building that will wrap around the parking ramp. All that retail essentially is filled up, so more announcements are coming soon about a restaurant, a unique gift shop and a salon and full-service spa.

To stay up to date on the latest local business headlines, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

