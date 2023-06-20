Staying Toasty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the heat around as we head into Tuesday. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s in the east to the triple digits out in central South Dakota. The wind will start to pick up along and west of the James River, too. Wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph will be possible.

Thanks to the heat, we’re going to be tracking the risk for severe weather in central South Dakota tonight, mainly around the Pierre area. We’ve declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day for central South Dakota. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5 on the scale. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even tornadoes will all be possible.

By Wednesday, we’ll see highs drop into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. Highs will cool down into the mid 80s by the end of this week and we’ll bring in chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday for some of us. This will mainly be in central South Dakota to start and then it’ll move east through Friday.

Over the weekend, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s for most. But we will warm up for next week! Highs will jump back into the 90s for most of us.

