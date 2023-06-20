US Army Cyber Command, DSU sign education partnership agreement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new partnership between Dakota State University and our military is not just a win for DSU and the state of South Dakota, but it will enhance cyber security across the globe.

Today’s events officially launched a partnership between DSU and U.S. Army Cyber Command.

“We often call our students cyber warriors. They’re really protecting the United States and its assets, its people, its communities and its businesses from attack from those who wish us harm,” said Jose-Marie Griffiths, president of DSU.

Students may acquire various levels of security clearance. The goal of the work is to defend targeted areas, such as transportation systems, financial services and utility providers.

“Are subject to attack by someone on the outside, looking in, either trying to get a ransom or in some cases by nation-states who want to cause problems within the United States,” said Sen. Mike Rounds.

Cyber security can also be on the offensive.

“(It works) to deter our adversaries by letting them know that if they’re going to do those kinds of things to us, we can also do the same thing to them,” said Sen. Rounds.

“It’s a big deal for Dakota State and for being able to help work on projects — unclassified, classified to different levels,” said Joel Wohnoutka, executive director of the DSU Applied Research Lab.

Gov. Kristi Noem sees the need for all ages to understand the power that comes from cyber education.

“We’ve got some young ladies here that are here for cyber camp as well. It’s neat to see that not only is DSU focusing on those in the college area, PhD level, they’re also focusing on kids that are 10, 11, 12 years old to get them interested in this workforce need early,” Noem said.

At any age, students are learning from one of the best.

“What DSU is doing here in partnering and educational opportunities, but also training. Those who keep us safe is a powerful statement of the role that they hold in the United States of America,” Noem said.

DSU is one of only three universities in the entire nation that has matched all three credential levels for this program.

