World Refugee Day shows global, local effect within communities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is World Refugee Day, which celebrates the strength and courage of those who have been forced to flee their home country.

The United Nations says every minute, 20 people leave everything behind to escape war, persecution or terror.

Lutheran Social Services in Sioux Falls hosted panelists for the community to learn more about the refugee resettlement process.

41 companies have pledged to provide jobs, training and connections to work opportunities for more than 250,000 refugees in Europe.

