Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution

A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building...
A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building Tuesday afternoon.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small apartment building in Yankton has been evacuated out of what’s being called “an abundance of caution.”

The building is located in the 500 block of Douglas Avenue, near the fire department.

A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building Tuesday afternoon.

The owner decided to evacuate the apartments temporarily until a structural engineer can look at the building.

Approximately 10 people live in the building.

People who live in Yankton tell Dakota News Now the apartment building has eight or nine units.

People who live in the building were able to remove some personal belongings.

Everyone is out of the building and there are barricades up to prevent people from going inside.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are also assisting those who may not have a place to stay.

