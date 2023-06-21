Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, June 20th

Legion Baseball, Huset’s Speedway, Storm and Snow Leopards Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yankton edged RC Post 22 in a great legion baseball game Tuesday night. Huset’s Speedway gets ready for the biggest week in track history with the World of Outlaws racing for a record purse. Lorenzo Brown is glad to be back in a leadership role for the Storm, the Snow Leopards have shown great improvement from year one and the Birds lose a close one to the Milkmen in American Association baseball.

