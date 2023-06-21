Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Biggest week in Huset’s history starts Wednesday in Brandon

Outlaws will race for largest prize in circuit history
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This week will be the biggest in Huset’s Speedway long history when the High Bank Nationals return.

Last year Sheldon Haudenscheild made an incredible dash to the finish line, coming from no-where on the final laps to win the $100,000 grand prize on the final night.

This year, they will be racing for $250,000 on Saturday which is the largest prize the Outlaws have ever raced for. Huset’s car driver David Gravel can’t wait.

World of Outlaws driver David Gravel says, “To race for $250,000 and race for $20,000 each night I mean it could be a huge week for somebody if you win a couple of nights and the finale. That’s what makes sprint car racing really exciting this year. When you win a $10,000 race that’s cool but if you win one of these big ones, man it takes care of so many other events.”

All the top Outlaws will be in Brandon for the weeks races with a total purse of $750,000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being a blonde
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being blonde

Latest News

Yankton edges RC Post 22 in thrilling legion baseball game
Yankton edges RC Post 22 in legion thriller
Snow Leopards showing big improvement in 3rd season
Snow Leopards have made big improvements in their short history
Lorenzo Brown glad to be back in leadership role with Storm
Lorenzo Brown glad to be back leading the Storm
Clainin's 3 RBI's not enough in narrow Canaries loss at Milwaukee
Canaries edged in Milwaukee despite Clanin’s 3 RBI’s