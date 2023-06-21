Biggest week in Huset’s history starts Wednesday in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This week will be the biggest in Huset’s Speedway long history when the High Bank Nationals return.

Last year Sheldon Haudenscheild made an incredible dash to the finish line, coming from no-where on the final laps to win the $100,000 grand prize on the final night.

This year, they will be racing for $250,000 on Saturday which is the largest prize the Outlaws have ever raced for. Huset’s car driver David Gravel can’t wait.

World of Outlaws driver David Gravel says, “To race for $250,000 and race for $20,000 each night I mean it could be a huge week for somebody if you win a couple of nights and the finale. That’s what makes sprint car racing really exciting this year. When you win a $10,000 race that’s cool but if you win one of these big ones, man it takes care of so many other events.”

All the top Outlaws will be in Brandon for the weeks races with a total purse of $750,000.

