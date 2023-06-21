Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries edged in Milwaukee despite Clanin’s 3 RBI’s

Hunter Clanin knocks in all 3 runs in 4-3 loss
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, WI (Dakota News Now) -Franklin, WI - Hunter Clanin drove in three runs on Tuesday but the Canaries dropped a 4-3 decision to defending Eastern Division champion Milwaukee.

The Mlikmen opened the scoring with three consecutive two-out RBI singles in their half of the third inning. Clanin came up with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth and scored Darnell Sweeney with an infield single but Milwaukee responded with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

Clanin ripped a two-run base hit with two outs in the sixth inning to bring Sioux Falls within 4-3 but the Milwaukee bullpen allowed just one baserunner the rest of the way. That came when Jabari Henry drew a walk to open the top of the ninth and pinch runner Carson Clowers stole second base before a strikeout ended the game.

The Sioux Falls bullpen struck out five over four scoreless innings as the Birds dip to 14-22 overall. The two teams will meet again on Wednesday at 6:35pm.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being a blonde
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being blonde

Latest News

David Gravel talks about huge week at Huset's Speedway
Biggest week in Huset’s history starts Wednesday in Brandon
Yankton edges RC Post 22 in thrilling legion baseball game
Yankton edges RC Post 22 in legion thriller
Snow Leopards showing big improvement in 3rd season
Snow Leopards have made big improvements in their short history
Lorenzo Brown glad to be back in leadership role with Storm
Lorenzo Brown glad to be back leading the Storm