Construction hitting some 41st St. businesses harder than others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — It is 12:30 p.m. in one of the busiest parts of Sioux Falls, and yet the drive thru lanes at McDonald’s — usually, one of the busiest places in South Dakota’s largest city to grab lunch — are almost empty. The reason isn’t hard to figure out.

The two westbound lanes on West 41st Street, east of Interstate 29, are closed for several blocks leading up to the Exit 77 ramp, for a variety of reasons. It’s all part of the massive, two-year “Diverging Diamond Interchange” project at I-29 and West 41st Street, which started over a year ago and spans 1.4 miles from Louise Ave to Marion Road, and is slated to be completed about a year from now.

”We’re doing everything from new water main, new sanitary sewer, new storm sewer, obviously the new road, curb, and gutter, sidewalks, driveways,” said Kirk Henderson, a South Dakota Department of Transportation’s project manager.

That has meant a traffic nightmare for motorists, making the stretch of West 41st from Louise Avenue to Exit 77 a (mostly) one-lane street each way on a corridor lined with with businesses that pay for and rely on their prime real estate.

For McDonald’s and many others, the westbound lanes’ shutdown blocks their main entrances. Then, there’s construction and road closure on the streets off of 41st, like Shirley Avenue — the other entry road for McDonald’s. That road that has been closed for about two weeks. A tiny sliver of temporary pavement off 41st St. is what accounts for the McDonald’s entry, for now.

A few blocks down and closer to the I-29 northbound exit, sales at the Fry’n Pan restaurant have plummeted 25 to 30 percent in the two months since its 41st Street entrance was blocked off. A manager there says the loyalty of its regular customers is salvaging the bottom line. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s Facebook page features drone shots and directions via detours to find the front entrance.

This all makes Batteries Plus manager Ryan Bailey thankful that he is not in the eatery industry.

”The restaurants, I can see those guys because there’s another restaurant down the next block, down the road,” Bailey said. “So, if we were a restaurant, that’d be an issue.”

Batteries Plus sells mostly — you guessed it — batteries, for all kinds of things. The small building resides across the street on Shirley Avenue from McDonald’s, and while sales down have gone down a notch since entry to it has been blocked, Bailey said it hasn’t been nearly the plunge that Fry’n Pan has taken.

”Our customers are pretty loyal,” Bailey said. “They’re looking for what we got, and they’re going to fight their way thought it to get here.”

Bailey used dry humor to diffuse any burden the construction has put on his staff.

When customers arrive and tell them it was difficult to find a way to get to Batteries Plus, “I say, you have to earn it if you want to come get a battery at Batteries Plus.”

He said the phone has been ringing a lot more the last couple weeks, with customers asking how to get there, and he gives them “the secret shortcut.”

“A lot of people are making a phone call first to make sure what we got what they’re looking for to make their journey, the exodus to get here,” Bailey said. “They’re checking ahead of time to see if we got what they want.”

The road closure has been a lot trickier to navigate for the giant delivery trucks full of the products that Batteries Plus sells, Bailey said. But he is more charged up about the future than wound down about the present.

This has a lot to do with the recent past, before all the construction. Shirley Avenue was too narrow. Traffic was too tight. Accidents and potholes and angry drivers, oh my.

But Shirley Avenue is now widened, and part of the 41st Street project is the adding of more turning lanes onto Shirley Avenue, which means easier access to Bailey’s store.

”Overall, it’s a headache, but it’s going to be nice when it’s done,” Bailey said. “You just have to have patience. The street looked really rough before, so it’s going to be really nice when it’s done.”

Bailey joked how “everybody complains about the (condition of the) street, and then they complain when it gets worked on.”

Henderson has worked for the DOT in Sioux Falls for eight years, which is how long the city has envisioned this revamping of 41st Street. He sees and hears his fair share of complaints and understands the impatience of both drivers and business owners — the latter of which, he figures, knew what they were in for when the project started.

”I think for the most part, we’ve been trying to minimize closures as much as possible,” Henderson said. “On Shirley, they had planned on it being closed for eight weeks, but we got it done in four.”

That road is slated open back up Wednesday. So, there will likely be a “McFlurry” of “Happy Meals” at the 41st and Shirley McDonald’s again soon.

And for the rest of the motorists and businesses on 41st Street during this time of congestion, Henderson said good things will come to those who wait — a while.

“Hopefully, first and foremost, it makes it a safer road, especially with people being able to get on and off the interstate,” Henderson said. “Being able to make a left-hand turn and not have to wait your turn in traffic.

“So, hopefully, it will allow for people to get to their destination sooner and they have the comfort that roads are a lot safer to drive.”

To prevent disasters in the meantime, Henderson has two simple tips:

“Put away all your distractions,” Henderson said. “Even something as simple as turning down the radio. If you have somewhere to be that you really need to be on time, probably just leave 15 minutes earlier and seek alternate routes.”

Interstate 29 lane closures near 41st St. exits for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, DOT crews are removing parts of the 41st Street bridge above I-29.

What that means for drivers is two-way traffic — one lane in both directions — on I-29 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

On Thursday morning starting at 6 p.m., the southbound 41st street off-ramp from I-29 will be closed for paving for several hours but should open by the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

