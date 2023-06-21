Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FBI investigating rural South Dakota shooting

(File image - Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man who threatened suicide-by-cop at a home in rural South Dakota on Tuesday was shot by law enforcement after fleeing from officers and repeatedly brandishing a gun.

Members of the Corson County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Department responded to the report of the threat at a residence in Watauga, South Dakota. The subject left the residence in a vehicle before responders arrived.

At about 6:41 p.m., officers found the vehicle, occupied by the man, in Bullhead, South Dakota.

“While attempting to take the subject into custody, he brandished a firearm before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the location of the traffic stop. A short time later, following a brief pursuit, the subject came to a stop in the parking lot of the Bullhead District Building and again brandished a firearm,” reports the Corson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities state that repeated attempts to peacefully resolve the incident were unsuccessful, and law enforcement personnel shot the man once.

The man was taken by Standing Rock EMS to the Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota.

He remains in serious condition, according to the Corson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids
Argument over treatment of dog leads to shooting in Sioux Falls
A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building...
Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
Drybar, Korean BBQ coming to Empire Place; Pasque Boutique moving to Steel District
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Drybar, Korean BBQ coming to Empire Place

Latest News

Man arrested for robbery and rape in central Sioux Falls casino
Denise Patton, vector control program coordinator, shared the number of mosquitoes Sioux Falls...
One Sioux Falls: City shares mosquito numbers and prevention
Feeding South Dakota leads several local organizations.
Prime Time Gala this Saturday
A potential increase could be on the horizon for residents paying utility bills in Sioux Falls.
A utility rate increase could be on the horizon for SF residents