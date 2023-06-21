FBI investigating rural South Dakota shooting

CORSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man who threatened suicide-by-cop at a home in rural South Dakota on Tuesday was shot by law enforcement after fleeing from officers and repeatedly brandishing a gun.

Members of the Corson County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Department responded to the report of the threat at a residence in Watauga, South Dakota. The subject left the residence in a vehicle before responders arrived.

At about 6:41 p.m., officers found the vehicle, occupied by the man, in Bullhead, South Dakota.

“While attempting to take the subject into custody, he brandished a firearm before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the location of the traffic stop. A short time later, following a brief pursuit, the subject came to a stop in the parking lot of the Bullhead District Building and again brandished a firearm,” reports the Corson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities state that repeated attempts to peacefully resolve the incident were unsuccessful, and law enforcement personnel shot the man once.

The man was taken by Standing Rock EMS to the Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota.

He remains in serious condition, according to the Corson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

