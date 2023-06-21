Horticulturalist pruning Japanese Garden at Terrace Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ben Chu, a renowned horticulturist from Missouri, will be in Sioux Falls this week to prune the Japanese Garden at Terrace Park.

“The community of Sioux Falls has been so supportive to this garden and the group that arranges for me and takes care of it are so committed to it as well,” said Chu. “So I think those are the reasons to come back and continue pruning on these trees.”

Chu will be working in the garden through Saturday and the public is invited to stop by and watch.

