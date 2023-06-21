Avera Medical Minute
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the town’s new water tower.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STUART, Iowa (KCCI) - People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the town’s new water tower.

City leaders say they’re expecting nearly 150 new homes, so they need a bigger water supply.

However, people noticed a misspelling on one side. The letter U was left out, leaving the word “start” instead of Stuart.

“A lot of people saw it from the interstate and started to complain about it,” Mayor Dick Cook said.

Other people seem to be taking the error in stride.

“It was hilarious. I mean, a lot of people were posting this, ‘they don’t know how to spell the town of Stuart.’ That’s fine,” Cook said.

According to the contractor, the name was not centered on the tower and was being repainted, which is what led people to believe the word was misspelled.

The water tower is now fixed.

